KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Babycakes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Babycakes, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Babycakes has been with LAS since the spring.
She likes to be the queen of the household, so she might be better of as an only dog. She has been bred several times but still trusts people.
Babycakes’ adoption fees for Wednesday, Oct. 16, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
