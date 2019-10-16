LPD K-9 who suffered two gunshot wounds receives Paw of Courage Award

"K9 Max of the Lubbock Police Department is a prime example of the hard work, loyalty and dedication that working dogs exhibit in the service of humankind," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "He continually risks his life in the line of duty to protect the people of his community and his bravery deserves to be recognized. The 2019 AKC Paw of Courage award gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to the sacrifice that K9 Max has made."