Lubbock’s Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness group hosts 8th annual memorial service

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Tuesday is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. A local organization is holding its eighth annual memorial service to remember those children lost.
“One in four pregnancies end in loss. One in eight end in a stillbirth,” said Susy Emre, Founder of the Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness (PILA) Lubbock Group, “Somebody you know, has been affected by loss of some kind, whether you know it or not.”
PILA started on October 15, day 2012 and started with just a few people at a park remembering the babies they lost.
“Six people showed up and the park and then we kind of we started a Facebook page that night. And it has grown exponentially since,” said Emre.
PILA hosted its 8th annual memorial event on Tuesday night at the Heights Fellowship in Lubbock.
“We do read all the names that are given to us as people come in, and we have a candle for each one. And it's a very quiet, very quiet time,” said Emre, “We have music, and then we have the message and then we read off all the names. This is kind of a nice, meaningful time.”
PILA Lubbock has grown over the years. They have more than 4,000 followers on Facebook and they reach people all over the world.
“It makes me very proud to see how much it's grown. It makes me sad that it's grown so much because it means that so many people are affected by it because it's a club that doesn't get any smaller, we get larger,” said Emre, “But it makes me very proud that it's being recognized as it is it has been over the past few years.”
PILA has been recognized for the last four years by the City of Lubbock’s City Council. Years ago the group learned about how one of the council members related to them.
“We found out four years ago that Councilwoman Joy had lost a child and so this affected her so much, even 40 years later,” explained Emre. “and it's such a--and to know that it—I have no words for it. It’s so very-- it means a lot that the city recognizes it because very few jurisdictions do. It's pretty awesome.”
