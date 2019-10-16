Master plan for McAlister Park revealed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tonight is the culmination of more than a year’s worth of work to develop a master plan for McAlister Park.
This evening, councilman Randy Christian presented the plan to members of the community at Lone Star State Bank, just across the street from the park.
“I’ve lived in Lubbock for 30 plus years and I’ve seen McAlister park be nothing but a weed collector,” Christian said.
It’s been a long time coming, but McAlister Park is getting a much-needed update.
“As the growth toward McAlister Park has really happened, now it makes much more sense from a lot of different levels that we need to develop this park,” Christian said.
Christian said there are plans for splash pads, a dog park and a food court.
“And, we can make that happen, we really can because it’s hit the right place at the right time,” Christian said.
Lubbock land developer, George McMahan, made a $2 million donation toward the park.
He said he hopes his donation will spur other people, businesses and philanthropists to donate as well.
“I’m kind of throwing down the gauntlet, kind of a challenge,” McMahan said.
Christian said the project will get done as they keep plowing forward, working to create new partnerships with people that see their vision.
“This is going to be an economic development engine for this west part of Lubbock, too,” Christian said.
“I think this is going to be another one of those points of pride we’re going to look to in ten years and say wow, I was a part of that,” McMahan said.
It is estimated it will require $10-15 million to fully develop the park.
The first project, the dog park, is expected to break ground early next year.
