Teen airlifted to Lubbock after fatal New Mexico ATV crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 15-year-old girl was taken to a Lubbock hospital after an ATV crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl near Eunice, New Mexico Monday evening.
Lea County Sheriffs say they responded to the area of Turner Road and Avenue O in Eunice, New Mexico, to a reported vehicle vs. ATV crash.
Deputies at the scene learned a black 2013 Nissan Titan was traveling North on Turner Road passing a lease road when a 2012 Polaris ATV traveling West on the lease road entered Turner Road and into the path of the Nissan Titan.
Both girls on the ATV were ejected from the vehicle.
The 14 year old was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The 15 year old was airlifted to UMC in Lubbock.
Lea County Sheriffs say the driver and passenger of the Nissan Titan were treated on scene for minor injuries.
This crash is still under investigation by Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies.
