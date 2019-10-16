Texas Tech to sign ‘fast track’ agreement with Austin College for undergrads to get master’s degree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has solidified two agreements that will allow undergraduate students from Austin College to earn their master’s degree from Tech, and faculty from Tech to teach on the Austin College campus.
Two memorandums of understanding will be signed during a ceremony at 1 p.m Thursday inside the President’s Home at Wood House, 921 N. Grand Ave., in Sherman.
The partnership between the two schools means Austin College students can “fast track” their way towards a master’s degree. The agreement also means Tech will use the Austin College campus for some courses.
For those interested, the signing ceremony will be livestreamed on Tech’s eLearning & Academic Partnerships Facebook page.
