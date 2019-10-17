Calls for Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s resignation are limited — but growing — as his party plans to meet this week

By Wednesday night, four Republicans aligned with the further right faction of the GOP had demanded Bonnen resign from his post as speaker. At least two Democrats had as well, while several others had suggested in statements they could not support the speaker moving forward. Several of the Republicans on the speaker’s political target list had also started weighing in, with at least three — Phil Stephenson of Wharton, Trent Ashby of Lufkin and Tan Parker of Flower Mound — also saying the speaker should step down.