Cody to fill in for Fearless Champion during Saturday’s homecoming game against Iowa State

Cody to fill in for Fearless Champion during Saturday’s homecoming game against Iowa State
Emily Brodbeck, the 2019-2020 Masked Rider, poses with Cody, who is filling in for Fearless Champion. (Source: Texas Tech)
By Michael Cantu | October 17, 2019 at 12:22 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 12:22 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cody is still filling in for Fearless Champion as the horse takes some time off. The Masked Rider will ride Cody during the 11 a.m. game Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium against Iowa State.

Fearless was sidelined earlier this month before Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma State as precautionary measure after a veterinarian noticed some inflammation in his front legs.

But Fearless, the horse that usually carries Tech’s Masked Rider, isn’t completely gone. He does go out to less strenuous activities and make public appearances.

This isn’t the first time Cody has filled in for Fearless. Besides coming out of retirement to run during the OSU game, Cody also ran for Fearless from August 2018 to this February.

RELATED STORY: Fearless Champion sidelined for OSU game, Cody to fill in

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.