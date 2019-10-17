Cody to fill in for Fearless Champion during Saturday’s homecoming game against Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cody is still filling in for Fearless Champion as the horse takes some time off. The Masked Rider will ride Cody during the 11 a.m. game Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium against Iowa State.
Fearless was sidelined earlier this month before Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma State as precautionary measure after a veterinarian noticed some inflammation in his front legs.
But Fearless, the horse that usually carries Tech’s Masked Rider, isn’t completely gone. He does go out to less strenuous activities and make public appearances.
This isn’t the first time Cody has filled in for Fearless. Besides coming out of retirement to run during the OSU game, Cody also ran for Fearless from August 2018 to this February.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.