Could this be our next “weather-maker”?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer weather is on the way this afternoon and tomorrow. In addition, it will be somewhat breezy today and somewhat windy tomorrow. Then the next cold front arrives. Also in today's story, there's a hint of some very cold air possibly bringing some precipitation late next week.
After another very chilly early morning, temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. It will be sunny and somewhat breezy with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts near 25 mph.
The chill will return around sunset, though not be as chilly as last night. Tonight will be clear, breezy and chilly. I expect a breeze ranging generally from 10 to 20 mph and lows ranging from the mid-40s to the mid-50s.
Our area will be even warmer tomorrow afternoon, though somewhat windy. Friday will be mostly sunny. Afternoon winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the 80s, ranging from near 80 northwest to near 90 southeast.
There is a low-end chance of a thunderstorm Friday evening over the far northeastern KCBD viewing area.
Is our next "weather-maker" on the horizon?
The following is not a forecast. I offer it only for our entertainment.
In the past I've mentioned that as part of my forecast development each day I look at a half-dozen computer models. Each model (an individual computer program) ingests current weather conditions, runs the data through the programmed calculations (based on what we know about how the atmosphere works), and then produces output (that models forecast).
While the models are similar, they are not the same. The output/forecast varies from model to model (as well as run-to-run of each model). Each has its strengths and weaknesses - one may do a better job with convective (thunderstorm) situations but a poor job of winter precip events while another may do poorly with convection but may be better with winter events.
Also keep in mind the accuracy of all models tends to decrease with forecast time. The farther out the forecast, the lower the accuracy, in general.
With that said, the following is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered a forecast. At least not yet.
The latest run of the European model (ECMWF) shows precipitation over the viewing area next Friday. Oh, but not just rain. It also has very cold air moving into the area with a wintry mix (rain, snow, or sleet) developing early in the morning, then snow late morning into the afternoon. This includes the Lubbock area. But, but, but...
The same model yesterday indicated clear with a high in the mid-70s next Friday.
The American model (GFS) currently indicates clear with a high near 60 degrees next Friday.
The Canadian model (GEM) currently indicates light precip with temperatures in the 30s next Friday morning.
Any changes may first show up in our 10-Day Forecast, here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Stay tuned!
