Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

More than $60,000 raised for Hocutt after fine by Big 12, Rep. Elijah Cumming dies suddenly at 68 and U.S. sends negotiation envoy to Turkey

By Michael Cantu | October 17, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 6:24 AM

On Daybreak Today, donation are pouring in to pay a fine imposed on Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.

Congressman Elijah Cummings died this morning at a hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Vice President Mike Pence is in Turkey for talks over military operations in Northern Syria.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will testify today on Capitol Hill.

