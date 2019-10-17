Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, donation are pouring in to pay a fine imposed on Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.
- The Big 12 fined Hocutt $25,000 for commenting on a blown after the Texas Tech, Baylor loss on Saturday.
- The extra money raised will go towards a scholarship in Hocutt’s name.
- Read that story here: Hance raises over $60K to pay Hocutt’s Big 12 fine
Congressman Elijah Cummings died this morning at a hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
- The 68-year-old Democrat served in Congress since 1996.
- He also served as the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings has died
Vice President Mike Pence is in Turkey for talks over military operations in Northern Syria.
- The U.S. delegation will attempt to negotiate a cease-fire and stop the slaughter of Kurdish fighters.
- Read that story from The AP here: US delegation seeking a cease-fire with Turkey and Kurds
Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will testify today on Capitol Hill.
- He will be questioned about text messages and other statements related to President Donald Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
- Read more here: Envoy key to Ukraine debate due to testify in impeachment inquiry
