1 driver hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into New Deal school bus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The driver of a pickup truck and the driver of a New Deal Independent School District bus were taken to University Medical Center after a crash just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in North Lubbock on F.M. 1264.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the bus was traveling south after it finished picking up children near the area. The driver of the pickup was not able to control his speed and hit the rear-end of the bus.
New Deal ISD sent out an emergency notification just before 8 a.m. and said its bus No. 8 was involved in a crash and all students were OK. However, DPS was later able to update the students and drivers condition just before 9:30 a.m.
Three of the students said they had minor injuries and another student was taken to UMC to be medically cleared. Eleven children were on the bus at the time of the crash with its driver on board, according to DPS.
The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Brandon Lamar Mosley, was taken to UMC with serious injuries after he had to be pulled out of the wreckage by emergency officials.
The school bus driver was taken to UMC for possible injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.