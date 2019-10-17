Graystone Earns 500th Career Victory Against Kansas

SET THREE: KANSAS 27, TEXAS TECH 25 Set three was a grind from start to finish. The two squads tied each other three separate times before Kansas went ahead 7-4. Down by seven points, Tech started to chip away at the Jayhawks lead after a Kansas error and back-to-back blocks from White, Dugan, Hill and Jones made it a four-point set. Kanas threw up a solo block to cut the Jayhawks’ lead down, 17-14, and consecutive kills from the outside hitter and Kirby cut Tech’s deficit down to two. Back-to-back aces from sophomore Katy Northcut tied up the match at 20 points apiece and Tech took its third lead of the set thanks to a monster block in the middle by White and Dugan. The Red Raiders moved to a 23-22 advantage, but Kansas recorded a pair of points to move to set point. A timely Kansas service error evened the set, 24-24, and an even more timely ace from Hill moved Tech to set point at 25-24. However, a pair of Tech errors and a kill from the Jayhawks’ Zoe Hill ended the third set and Kansas stole a 27-25 win in the third to move to 2-1.