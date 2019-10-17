Hance raises over $60K to pay Hocutt’s Big 12 fine

Greg has reviewed the Illegal Snap / Fumble play in the 1st period of OT. The ruling on the field of an Illegal Snap was incorrect. The rule, 2-23 a-h, states that a snap must be made in one quick and continuous motion with the ball leaving the snappers hand or hands. It is not a legal snap if the ball is moved forward or is lifted prior to the backward motion of a legal snap. The video shows the ball being snapped continuously and bouncing of the centers thigh/leg and falling to the ground where it was recovered by the defense. Once the Head Line Judge ruled an Illegal snap the play is dead like a false start, meaning the play never happened.