Hance raises over $60K to pay Hocutt’s Big 12 fine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kirby Hocutt was fined $25,000 by the Big 12 on Wednesday, but Texas Tech Chancellor Emeritus Kent Hance has already raised $60,000 to help him pay it, with $25,000 paid by Texas Tech Board of Regents Chairman Christopher Huckabee alone.
Hance offered to raise the money in his capacity as a private attorney. The excess money will be donated to an athletic scholarship in Hocutt’s name.
The controversy started on Sunday when Hocutt issued a statement about an “illegal snap” call during Texas Tech’s Saturday game against Baylor. Tech lost 33-30 in double overtime.
The statement said, "It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an Illegal Snap was incorrect. The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgement call by the official."
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent an e-mail to Hocutt Sunday evening, saying “Coaches, student-atheletes and members of the athletics department staff are prohibited in making any public comment regarding the game officials or the officiating at any contest.”
Hocutt responded with a new statement on Monday, saying in part: "We did not intentionally violate the conference policy on comments about officiating but rather provided a factual clarification to bring closure to the issue."
Hocutt defended his statement Wednesday on the Chris Level show: "I think that I have a responsibility and obligation to those that I represent and serve to handle manners in that situation. I don't believe that I offered an opinion on the matter of officiating, I simply stated the facts in regards to communication with the Big 12.
"I stated the position on the field, the application of the rule that it was not reviewable, it was a judgement call and gave complete deference and respect to the Big 12 Conference to handle, and believe I responded a professional and a respectful manner."
You can find the text of the emails between Hocutt and the Big 12 here.
First, the initial email from the Big 12 to Kirby Hocutt about the play:
Kirby,
Sorry for the delay but I wanted to have all the facts before providing a response to your inquiry. After visiting with Greg, who talked with the crew here is our assessment of what took place with the play in OT.
Greg has reviewed the Illegal Snap / Fumble play in the 1st period of OT. The ruling on the field of an Illegal Snap was incorrect. The rule, 2-23 a-h, states that a snap must be made in one quick and continuous motion with the ball leaving the snappers hand or hands. It is not a legal snap if the ball is moved forward or is lifted prior to the backward motion of a legal snap. The video shows the ball being snapped continuously and bouncing of the centers thigh/leg and falling to the ground where it was recovered by the defense. Once the Head Line Judge ruled an Illegal snap the play is dead like a false start, meaning the play never happened.
This play is not revieawable by rule and is a judgement error and not a misapplication of a rule. Greg discussed the play with the National Coordinator, Rogers Redding, and he agrees with this interpretation.
Consistent with past practice we typically do not publicly address judgment issues. We will be dealing with the officials internally as we complete our review of this game in It’s entirety. Let me know if you want to discuss further tomorrow. I expect Greg will be talking to Coach Wells directly.
Based on this email, Hocutt issued this public statement on Sunday afternoon:
"It is important to state that we have been in constant communication with the Big 12 Conference office from the immediate end of the game and throughout Sunday regarding the Illegal Snap call in the first overtime.
"It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an Illegal Snap was incorrect. The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgement call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety.
"While this is a very unfortunate circumstance, I could not be more proud of our team and the competitive fight and effort with which they competed."
Bowlsby responded with this email on Sunday evening:
Subject: Potential Texas Tech Football Sportsmanship Violation
Kirby-
The purpose of this email is to notify you of a potential sportsmanship violation that occurred following the Texas Tech football game against Baylor on Saturday, October 12. Specifically, I am referring to the comments made by you in the following link:
The Conference is concerned that as a result of this incident, a violation of C.R. 12.3.2 (Comments about Officiating) has occurred.
12.3.2 Comments about Officiating. Coaches, student-athletes, and members of the athletics department staff are prohibited from making any public comment regarding the game officials or the officiating at any contest. The public airing of officiating matters, whether directly or indirectly, during or after a game, verbally or by use of video, on or off the record, is prohibited.
Per Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies, Texas Tech shall submit a response to the Conference office indicating the institution’s position on the matter no later than Monday, October 14 at 5:00 p.m. (CT). After the Conference receives the institution’s response, a determination will be made as to what action, if any, is warranted.
Please confirm receipt of this information. Thank you for your attention to this matter and please let me know if you have any questions.
Hocutt provided this official response on Monday:
Dear Bob:
This letter is in response to your email regarding a possible football sportsmanship violation. As noted in your email we did release a statement regarding the overtime of the Texas Tech and Baylor football game. We did not intentionally violate the conference policy on Comments about Officiating (C.R.12.3.2) but rather provided a factual clarification to bring closure to this issue.
We had received many requests for comments and questions, and felt that closure to this issue was in the best interest of all parties involved. Our statement does not have any opinion nor does it bring to light any other officiating issues. We simply stated the facts in regards to the communication with the Conference Staff, the decision on the field, and that the play is not reviewable. We give complete deference and respect to the Conference in our statement.
Furthermore, it is important to note that we had received email communication from the Conference Staff in regards to this incident which went into more detail than our statement. This email communication would be subject to Freedom of Information Act and would have to be released if requested. We feel that had we not brought closure to this issue this information would have been requested as we have received similar requests in the past.
I respectfully will state that it is our position that we have not violated the sportsmanship policy of the Conference, but rather responded with facts in a professional manner. Please contact me if you have any questions or would like to discuss further.
