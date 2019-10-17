I Beat Pete: 50th St.Joseph’s Sausage Festival challenge

Slaton, Texas (KCBD) -This week we went out to Slaton for a challenge at Tiger Stadium.
We would throw football from all over the stadium trying to land it closest to the 50 yard line.
It’s to spotlight the 50th St. Joseph’s Sausage Festival taking place this weekend.
This turned out to be one of the closest finishes ever on I Beat Pete!
Saint Joseph’s Oktoberfest, Sausage Sales, and FunFest began in 1969 with a 200-year-old recipe from Austria belonging to Marie Bednarz. All proceeds go to the St. Joseph School.
Get out to the festival Saturday or Sunday in Slaton.
