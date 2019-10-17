Lubbock Fire Rescue conducting controlled burns Oct. 22, 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Don't be concerned if you see black smoke coming from the airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22 and 23.
Lubbock Fire Rescue will be conducting training exercises at the Lubbock International Airport from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.
