Lubbock ISD explains protocol for handling school threats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Plainview ISD received an email threat from a foreign IP address this week, KCBD talked to Lubbock ISD about how they handle threats and how they let parents know whats going on.
LISD said there are about 27,500 students per day in Lubbock ISD’s school system at 51 different schools. So what happens if there’s a threat made?
“We look at it and investigate it the best we can, and try to get as much information as we can,” said Jody Scifres, Lubbock ISD’s Police Chief, “if serious enough or eminent enough, then we would need to use our standard response protocol that we would use.”
Scifres said they investigate all threats and they encourage students to tell someone if they see something suspicious.
“We have different communication strategies they can use. We have a ‘stop-it’ app, they can use that, they have posters throughout the school, they can download that app if they want to make an anonymous tip, or obviously, they can talk to a trusted adult.”
Even if the investigation leads to the threat not being credible, the person responsible can still face charges.
“If we have a false alarm, false report, that causes a response by us, whether it’s true or not true, if you’re the one passing it out and propagating it and making it and making people upset or putting them in fear, and fair enough to cause a response by the police, then you can be held criminally liable for making a false report. And that’s a felony,” Scifres said.
Scifres said the parent alert system has been effective. It alerts parents about things from school announcements to crisis communication. LISD said they only had to alert parents once this year, and it was about a hoax threat.
“We get information out to the parents right away, so that they know that: one, were aware of it, and two, that we’re taking appropriate action. And that they get the information from us instead of them passing around among themselves,” Scifres said.
Scifres said he wants parents to know that students are, “Well taken care of. They’re well watched over. They’re well-supervised and they’re very safe.”
