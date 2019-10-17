Lubbock Native Retires From U.S. Navy After 29 Years of Honorable Service

Limón, a naval flight officer and weapons and tactic instructor, is currently serving at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego, as the Force Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Officer (SAPRO) and the Force Inclusion and Diversity Officer (IDO) for the Surface Warfare community in the U.S. Pacific. He conducts sexual assault program assessments to ensure compliance with current sexual assault policies; coordinates, collaborates, communicates and provides updated information and feedback to senior level executives in the Chief-of-Naval-Operation's (CNO's) office and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and the waterfront regarding the effectiveness of sexual assault policies.