Lubbock Native Retires From U.S. Navy After 29 Years of Honorable Service

Provided by Navy Office of Community Outreach
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Cmdr. Espiridion “Speedy” N. Limón, a native of Lubbock, Texas, will retire from the U.S. Navy after 29 years of honorable service.
Limón, a 1995 graduate of Lubbock High School, joined the U.S. Navy as an enlisted man in June 1986. He attended Basic Organization and Orientation Training (BOOT) camp on Recruit Training Center, San Diego, California, and attended the Broadened Opportunity for Office Selection and Training (BOOST) officer succession program and received a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship to attend Texas Tech University. Upon graduating from Texas Tech in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering (EE), he was assigned to flight training in Pensacola, Florida, and received his Wings of Gold on Oct. 1, 1993.
"Mentorship is the key to developing our leaders in the military," Limón said. "My successes are not my own, but a culmination of all of those individuals who guided, counseled and pushed me beyond my known limits."
Limón, a naval flight officer and weapons and tactic instructor, is currently serving at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado in San Diego, as the Force Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Officer (SAPRO) and the Force Inclusion and Diversity Officer (IDO) for the Surface Warfare community in the U.S. Pacific. He conducts sexual assault program assessments to ensure compliance with current sexual assault policies; coordinates, collaborates, communicates and provides updated information and feedback to senior level executives in the Chief-of-Naval-Operation's (CNO's) office and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and the waterfront regarding the effectiveness of sexual assault policies.
Additionally, Limón participates in reviewing other programs that address individual destructive behaviors and provides senior level products regarding the integration of women into the surface warfare community, and provides senior level briefs to committees such as the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS) and other senior leaders in the Pentagon.
During his naval career, Limón has completed five major deployments at sea and one ashore. As a naval flight officer, he has accumulated nearly 2,500 flight hours and 555 arrested landings in the S-3B Viking, a twin-engine turbofan-powered jet aircraft.
His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two awards), Battle "E" and various unit, campaign, and service awards.
Limón attended the Brookings Institute for Legislative Affairs in 2007 and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Air War College in 2010 with a master’s degree in Strategic.