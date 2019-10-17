Lubbock oral surgeon to give veteran $50k smile makeover

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Dr. Robert Ioppolo of Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Facial Surgery launches his third annual Smiles For Soldiers program that will provide a veteran or active soldier in the Lubbock community with a brand-new smile through the full-arch restoration treatment, a $50,000 procedure, completely free of charge. The city of Lubbock is home to over 15,000 veterans and in fact, Texas is amongst one of the top three states in the country with the largest population of veterans with nearly 1,500,000 men and women who have risked their lives to fight for our country. Texas also polls in as the second most populated state with active duty and reserve members of the military. The charitable Smiles For Soldiers program is designed to help restore an individual’s quality of life and is also aimed towards locals who do not have the means to pay for the extensive procedure.