More than 400 Lubbockites went to 2020 CMA’s of Texas Awards Show in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -On Wednesday, the 2020 CMA of Texas Awards took place in Lubbock.
Cook’s Garage on Highway 87 hosted over 400 Lubbockites to witness over 30 Texas artists receive awards, some who are from Lubbock, like Katherine McLamore, who took home the female vocalist award for the first song she’s ever written called “Lubbock Summer Night”. She was also a performer tonight.
“You know I thought I’d be more nervous but when I saw them all leaning in, I felt it and it was easy to sing them,” said McLamore. “And part of my song says ‘God knows I love you all’ and I do as I'm singing to them.”
Kinky Friedman, Willie Nelson and his daughter Paula Nelson, Johnny Rodriguez, and Flaco Jimenez were some of artists receiving awards tonight. Willie Nelson was absent, but his daughter took home their award for their duet.
Local artist Chad Holloway took home an award for new unreleased song for his song called “Good Side of Goodbye”.
"All of the accepting artists, as they come on stage, receiving awards and performing, it's just a whole new level of reciprocity that what you put out there, you're getting it right back,” said Holloway.
Mistie Kahl, the owner of Cook’s Garage was excited her restaurant was chosen to put on the event.
“We can hold a lot of people. We fully support artists- our local artists-I just think we had the space for it,” Kahl said. “This is huge for Lubbock to bring this to Lubbock with all of the people that are coming. Our music scene is really big in Lubbock, so it’s really cool that they’re here.”
Lifetime Achievement, Single of the Year, Artist of the Year, Living Legend were just some of the other awards given out.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.