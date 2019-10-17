No injuries reported after New Deal bus crash Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash between a New Deal Independent School District bus and another vehicle that was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday around North University Avenue and Regis Street.
The Lubbock Police Department had to direct traffic for a short time while getting debris off the road, but other than that there was little traffic delay.
New Deal ISD sent out a message to parents and said its bus No. 8 was involved in the crash and no students or the driver were injured. Parents of the students on the bus were contacted about this incident, according to the message.
No other information is available at this time.
