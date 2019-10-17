Peddler Show back in Lubbock Friday through Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Peddler Show returns to the South Plains Friday through Sunday for a unique shopping experience!
It's a one-of-a-kind fall market where you can shop from talented designers, creators and craftsmen from all over the country!
The event will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
You can get a sneak peek on Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for $10.
Regular hours are Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regular tickets are $7 at the door. Advance tickets are $5. Children 12 and under get in free.
You can get tickets at peddler.ticketleap.com.
