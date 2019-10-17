Person of interest arrested in missing Lubbock woman case

Timothy Scott Edens, 31, has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of Vicki Gray, a 38-year-old woman, who was last seen on June 6, 2019. (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff | October 17, 2019 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 10:55 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has arrested 31-year-old Timothy Edens on outstanding municipal court warrants. He was listed as a person of interest in the case of a missing homeless woman.

38-year-old Vicki Gray was last seen on June 6 (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
Vicki Gray, a 38-year-old woman, was last seen on June 6, according to LPD. Gray was usually seen throughout areas on Avenue Q.

She stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. Gray is not considered dangerous.

Edens has not been charged with any crime relating to Gray’s disappearance.

Those with information on Gray are asked to call LPD’s Detective Shanks at 806-775-3470.

