Plainview ISD working with DPS after threat made to school

Plainview ISD working with DPS after threat made to school
2018 Plainview ISD logo
By Michael Cantu | October 17, 2019 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 9:04 AM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Independent School District Police Department and the Texas Department of Public safety are working together to investigate a threat made to the district.

Plainview ISD sent out a public statement Thursday morning and said a threat was made from a foreign IP address. Both entities are currently looking into where this threat came from.

Parents are asked to not pick up their children from school so there are no complications in securing the campus.

No other information is available at this time.

The District Police Department is working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate a threat made to the...

Posted by Plainview Independent School District on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.