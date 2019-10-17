Plainview ISD working with DPS after threat made to school

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Independent School District Police Department and the Texas Department of Public safety are working together to investigate a threat made to the district.
Plainview ISD sent out a public statement Thursday morning and said a threat was made from a foreign IP address. Both entities are currently looking into where this threat came from.
Parents are asked to not pick up their children from school so there are no complications in securing the campus.
No other information is available at this time.
