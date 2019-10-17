Plainview non-profit gives free wigs to people with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Heavenly Hair” is a ministry that gives free wigs to people with cancer or other diseases that lead to hair loss.
It is now a global ministry, distributing wigs to people as far as Nigeria.
Heavenly hair is part of Oimzion International Global Missions and Ministries, and operates out of Everything Sales in Plainview.
Dr. Helen Aguocha noticed people coming into her store to buy wigs, but could tell they were having to sacrifice something to afford them.
“Wig, bills, wig, gas, for doctors’ appointments and food,” Aguocha said.
She said she knew God was sending her these people, so she prayed, asking him to provide a means to give away wigs for free.
“I prayed that night and in a dream, I had Heavenly Hair,” Aguocha said, “and, I had the whole concept, the whole vision.”
In 18 years, Heavenly Hair has helped thousands of people. Agoucha said no one has been turned away.
When a client comes in, they’re able to pick a wig that makes them feel the most beautiful.
“They can have what they are normally used to, so we go in depth to try to get them something that’s going to accommodate them, where they can still feel them self,” Kathy Wafer, a pastor at Oimzion said.
The wigs are purchased wholesale from a variety of distributors, with money that comes from donations and corporate partners. However, most of their funding comes from an annual hair show, which is happening this Saturday.
“It’s such a life-changing experience, just to be sitting out in the audience, to see that you’re part of something that somebody else is doing for somebody else,” Wafer said.
“We want them to know that we have the easy job,” Aguocha said. “What we do is easy compared to what they’re going through.”
The wig extravaganza is this Saturday in Plainview from 1:00-3:00 pm at Oimzion, located at 106 w. 2nd St. in Plainview.
You can purchase a ticket for $10.00 at the door.
