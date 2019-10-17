Red Raider legend Brandon Carter upset with Big 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the Big 12 fined Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt for his statement on the incorrect call on the “illegal snap” against Baylor, Red Raider legend Brandon Carter took to social media to back his Athletic Director and the University he loves.
In the post, he said," NCAA Big 12 Conference. In light of the recent situation between Texas Tech and the Big 12, it is clear to me that the Big 12 has no plan to correct their officiating so that this doesn’t happen in future contests. Your resolution was to fine my AD for your blatant misconduct."
He would go on to say, "As of 10/17/19, I have formally requested that all of my accolades from the Big 12, between 2006-2009, be removed. An award from the #Big12 is not an honor."
On Thursday afternoon, KCBD Sports went and spoke with the former Big 12 offensive lineman and he stuck to his guns.
"Its a shame to think that I am a part of that and that I am still a representative of the Big 12. It's just no longer an honor to be a part of the organization. As long as they stay in their stance, I will stay in my stance," Carter said. "I have formally asked for all of my accolades from the Big 12 itself between 2006-2009 to be removed. Again, to repeat my comment from earlier - an award from the Big 12 is not an honor."
The Big 12 has not yet given a response to Carter.
