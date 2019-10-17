Red Raiders picked third in Big 12 preseason poll

Press release courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech has been picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Poll after its run to the 2019 NCAA National Championship Final and share of the regular-season conference championship.
The Red Raiders received one first-place vote, while Kansas was selected to win the conference for the ninth straight season and the 19th time overall in preseason voting. Baylor was picked second followed by Texas Tech, Texas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and TCU.
The Red Raiders were picked seventh in last year’s poll before earning the program’s first Big 12 regular-season championship. Tech became the highest pick in the preseason poll to then go on to win the regular-season championship in conference history.
The Jayhawks received eight of 10 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches, while the Red Raiders and Baylor each received one.
Texas Tech returns three players from last year’s historic season, including junior Davide Moretti who is the lone returning starting. Along with Moretti, sophomores Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson are back with the Red Raiders who welcome in 10 newcomers. Chris Clarke (Virginia Tech) and TJ Holyfield (SFA) make up the team’s senior class as graduate transfers, while seven freshmen will also look to make an immediate impact and continue success that has led to the 2018 Elite Eight and 2019 Final Four.
Chris Beard has earned Big 12 Coach of the Year the past two seasons and is currently 76-31 overall and 31-23 in conference play during his first three seasons as the program’s head coach. Beard is coming off a season where he was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year and led the team to a 31-7 record – the winningest campaign in program history.
The Big 12 sent 90 percent of its men’s basketball teams to postseason play in 2019 for the second consecutive season. Texas Tech punched a ticket to its Final Four and finished as national runner-up. The Big 12 also topped the nation in NET/RPI ratings for the ffth time out of the last six years.
The Big 12 will tip off 2019-20 with its annual media day, slated for Wednesday, October 23 at Sprint Center in Kansas City - site of the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. Live coverage will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Red Raiders will be represented at the media day by Clarke, Holyfield, Moretti, Edwards and Jahmi’us Ramsey. Texas Tech begins its season against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Nov. 9 for a two-game home stand at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are currently on a 47-game non-conference home winning streak coming into the season.
2019-20 Big 12 Preseason Poll
1. Kansas (8)
2. Baylor (1)
3. Texas Tech (1)
4. Texas
5. West Virginia
6. Oklahoma State
7. Iowa State
8. Oklahoma
9. Kansas State
10. TCU
Coaches are not permitted to vote for their own team.
