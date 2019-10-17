Red Raiders picked third in Big 12 preseason poll

The Big 12 will tip off 2019-20 with its annual media day, slated for Wednesday, October 23 at Sprint Center in Kansas City - site of the 2020 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. Live coverage will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Red Raiders will be represented at the media day by Clarke, Holyfield, Moretti, Edwards and Jahmi’us Ramsey. Texas Tech begins its season against Eastern Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Nov. 9 for a two-game home stand at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are currently on a 47-game non-conference home winning streak coming into the season.