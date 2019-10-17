Terrific weather tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds float across the area tonight with no precipitation in the forecast.
Low temperatures end up in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with winds out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday becomes partly sunny, windy and warmer with highs in the middle 80’s. Winds become west at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible during the afternoon hours.
A cold front moves across the area late Friday night and early Saturday morning with gusty north winds and lows in the upper 40’s by daybreak Saturday.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday for the Texas Tech/Iowa State game this weekend. Highs end up in the lower to middle 70’s Saturday afternoon.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph Saturday, especially during the morning hours.
Southwest winds quickly return Saturday night with lows around 50 degrees.
A stronger cold front arrives late Sunday evening and Monday with lows in the 30’s and 40’s by Monday morning.
Models show another healthy cold front late next week with precipitation chances in question.
