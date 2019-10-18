Day of the Dead Procesiόn runs Friday evening, Nov. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center annually participates in Lubbock’s citywide observance of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by serving as a host location for Procesiόn with the TTU International Cultural Center, TTU School of Art and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA).
Procesiόn will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. between the four locations, and is free to the public.
Schedule:
TTU International Cultural Center: 5:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m.
TTU School of Art: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
LHUCA: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Buddy Holly Center: 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
