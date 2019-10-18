Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, firefighters were on the scene of three house fires in Olton.
- Multiple agencies responded to two house fires in the area of 13th Street and Main, both sparking about 20 minutes after each other.
- The Olton Enterprise reported around 4 a.m. Friday said another house also caught fire.
- Trucks from Olton, Hart, Earth and Springlake responded to this incident.
- Read the latest updates here: Multiple homes involved in Main Street fires in Olton
A Lubbock man, considered a person of interest in the case of a missing homeless woman, is behind bars.
- Police say 31-year-old Timothy Edens was arrested Thursday for outstanding warrants.
- His arrest is not connected to the disappearance of 38-year-old Vicki Gray, who was last seen June 6.
- Gray is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is normally seen on or around Avenue Q.
- Read more here: Person of interest arrested in missing Lubbock woman case
Energy Secretary Rick Perry is resigning at the end of the year from his post.
- President Donald Trump made that announcement Thursday during a visit to North Texas.
- Perry had previously denied reports that he was planning to leave
- Read more here: Sources: Rick Perry tells Trump he will resign as energy secretary
Vice President Mike Pence says Turkey has agreed to a five day cease-fire in Northern Syria.
- The move will give Kurdish forces time to withdraw from the safe zone.
- But, Kurdish leaders say they did not agree to leave the entire area.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Fighting in Kurdish-held Syrian town despite cease-fire
Read more local stories here:
- “Safe Harbor” Policy in Lubbock Municipal Court helps those with arrest warrants from unpaid citations
- 15 and the Mahomies sending kids from the Boys & Girls Club to Texas Tech Home Games
- Plainview non-profit gives free wigs to people with cancer
- Lubbock ISD explains protocol for handling school threats
- Cody to fill in for Fearless Champion during Saturday’s homecoming game against Iowa State
- Truck driver seriously injured after crashing into New Deal school bus; no students injured
- Plainview ISD, DPS determine possible threat not credible after Thursday investigation
- Calls for Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen’s resignation are limited — but growing — as his party plans to meet this week
