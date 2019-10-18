Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

3 house fires reported in Olton, man connected to missing homeless woman case arrested on unrelated charges and Rick Perry to resign as energy secretary

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | October 18, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, firefighters were on the scene of three house fires in Olton.

  • Multiple agencies responded to two house fires in the area of 13th Street and Main, both sparking about 20 minutes after each other.
  • The Olton Enterprise reported around 4 a.m. Friday said another house also caught fire.
  • Trucks from Olton, Hart, Earth and Springlake responded to this incident.
  • Read the latest updates here: Multiple homes involved in Main Street fires in Olton

A Lubbock man, considered a person of interest in the case of a missing homeless woman, is behind bars.

  • Police say 31-year-old Timothy Edens was arrested Thursday for outstanding warrants.
  • His arrest is not connected to the disappearance of 38-year-old Vicki Gray, who was last seen June 6.
  • Gray is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is normally seen on or around Avenue Q.
  • Read more here: Person of interest arrested in missing Lubbock woman case

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is resigning at the end of the year from his post.

Vice President Mike Pence says Turkey has agreed to a five day cease-fire in Northern Syria.

Read more local stories here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.