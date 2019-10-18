Downed power line near 50th Street, Indiana Avenue backing up traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is directing traffic near the area of 50th Street and Indiana after a telephone pole was hit Friday morning, causing some power lines to go down.
Power lines are also down near 50th Street and Joliet Avenue, according to LPD’s dispatch desk. Employees with Lubbock Power & Light are working to get those back up.
At this time the LP&L outage map is not showing any outages near the area.
Police were called to this scene around 6:45 a.m. after a hit-and-run was reported. Those around the area are reporting traffic is backed up.
Any person who uses this road in the morning should seek an alternative route. No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.