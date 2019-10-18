Homecoming Court Announced at Rowdy Raider Rally

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
The 2019 Texas Tech University homecoming court was announced today (Oct. 18) at the Rowdy Raider Rally before the football game against Iowa State University on Saturday (Oct. 19).
The 2019 homecoming king nominees are:
- Reginald Lane, an agriculture and applied economics and general business major from Bridgeport, representing Saddle Tramps
- Hunter LoCascio, an accounting major from Idalou, representing Mortar Board
- Sequoyah Perry, a finance and economics major from Lubbock, representing Pi Kappa Alpha
- John Smithwick, an animal science major from Lubbock, representing President’s Select
- Garett Turner, a management and marketing major from San Antonio, representing Beta Upsilon Chi
The 2019 homecoming queen nominees are:
- Ashton Colquett, a finance and marketing major from Lubbock, representing President’s Select
- Hunter Heck, a Spanish major from Panhandle, representing Mortar Board
- Lauren McKenzie, a human sciences major from Montgomery, representing Delta Gamma
- Alexandra Todd, a public relations major from Wichita Falls, representing Alpha Delta Pi
- Tina Zhu, a biology and Spanish major from San Antonio, representing Kappa Kappa Gamma
The winners will be announced during halftime Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The top 20 candidates were announced Tuesday (Oct. 15) during Student Organization Sing after a review of candidates’ resumes. The number was narrowed down to five king and five queen candidates after an interview process.
Last year’s homecoming king and queen were David Rivero of Lovington, New Mexico, who represented Beta Theta Pi, and Abigail Raef of Amarillo, who represented Alpha Chi Omega.