Homecoming Court Announced at Rowdy Raider Rally

Ten Texas Tech University students will take the field at halftime Saturday before the king and queen are crowned.

Homecoming Court Announced at Rowdy Raider Rally
Texas Tech is reminding fans to be in their seats early to see a flyover by four F-16 Vipers from the Texas Air National Guard! (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
October 18, 2019 at 2:05 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 2:05 PM

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The 2019 Texas Tech University homecoming court was announced today (Oct. 18) at the Rowdy Raider Rally before the football game against Iowa State University on Saturday (Oct. 19).

The 2019 homecoming king nominees are:

The 2019 homecoming queen nominees are:

The winners will be announced during halftime Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The top 20 candidates were announced Tuesday (Oct. 15) during Student Organization Sing after a review of candidates’ resumes. The number was narrowed down to five king and five queen candidates after an interview process.

Last year’s homecoming king and queen were David Rivero of Lovington, New Mexico, who represented Beta Theta Pi, and Abigail Raef of Amarillo, who represented Alpha Chi Omega.

For more information about Texas Tech’s homecoming events, visit the homecoming website.