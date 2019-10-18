Isolated showers and storms Friday evening, windy and cooler Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Isolated showers and storms are in the forecast this evening as a cold front and disturbance approaches the area from the north and west.
If showers can develop, they will move rapidly to the east and northeast with brief wind gusts, a brief shower and perhaps a cloud to ground lightning strike or two.
Most of this activity moves out of the entire area by midnight or slightly beyond.
A cold front moves across the area after midnight shifting winds to the north.
Lows drop into the middle and upper 40’s by daybreak Saturday.
Winds may gust over 20 to 25 mph for a few hours after the front passes through the region.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Saturday for the Texas Tech/Iowa State game this weekend. Highs end up in the lower to middle 70’s Saturday afternoon.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph Saturday, especially during the morning hours.
Southwest winds quickly return Saturday night with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday with highs in the lower 80’s.
A stronger cold front arrives late Sunday evening and Monday with lows in the 30’s and 40’s by Monday morning.
Models show another healthy cold front late next week with precipitation chances in question.
