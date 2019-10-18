KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zoey

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zoey, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zoey is a 1.5-year-old pittie mix.
She knows commands like sit, stay and is housebroken, so she would more than likely live well in a house-setting.
Zoey’s adoption fees for Friday, Oct. 18, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
