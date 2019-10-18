Levelland students find ‘oldest animal species’ in playa lake

According to the BioKids website, Triops longicaudatus is commonly known as a tadpole shrimp, because it looks like a frog tadpole. Triops longicaudatus is a fairly large tadpole shrimp, with a length of 10 to 40 mm long, a width of 3 to 8 mm, and a mass of 2 to 2.5 g. The body tends to be a brown or grayish-yellow color, and has three parts: a head, thorax, and abdomen. It has many small, hair-like appendages (around 60) near the center of its abdomen that beat rhythmically and move food toward its mouth. This species of tadpole shrimp is unique in that it has a third, middle eye, in addition to its two compound eyes.