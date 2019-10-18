Levelland students find ‘oldest animal species’ in playa lake

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - “Levelland High School students in Merribeth Gregory’s AP Biology class collected organisms in a lawn and playa lake. One adventurous student waded into the playa lake and retrieved Triops longicaudatus from the mud. This was a fabulous find because the Triops has not evolved in 40 million years!” said Cristal Isaacks, the Levelland ISD Public Information Officer.
“Triops longicaudatus is one of the oldest animal species still in existence,” according to Wikipedia.
According to the BioKids website, Triops longicaudatus is commonly known as a tadpole shrimp, because it looks like a frog tadpole. Triops longicaudatus is a fairly large tadpole shrimp, with a length of 10 to 40 mm long, a width of 3 to 8 mm, and a mass of 2 to 2.5 g. The body tends to be a brown or grayish-yellow color, and has three parts: a head, thorax, and abdomen. It has many small, hair-like appendages (around 60) near the center of its abdomen that beat rhythmically and move food toward its mouth. This species of tadpole shrimp is unique in that it has a third, middle eye, in addition to its two compound eyes.
Triops are found in various freshwater bodies, especially temporary pools, in North America, South America, the Caribbean, Japan and some Pacific Islands. This tadpole shrimp is common throughout the United States and in Hawaii but not Alaska.
This tadpole shrimp is found at the bottom of warm (average 21 to 31 °C), freshwater pools that are on average 4 ft deep and are 30 ft by 60 ft long. The pools they live in stay filled with water for about a month, and do not experience large changes in temperature. During the day, these tadpole shrimp can be found in the bottom of the pool digging and searching for food. At night, T. longicaudatus tends to bury itself in the sediment at the bottom of the pool.
Triops are good to have around because they eat mosquito and other insect larvae.
Scientists sent some Triops to the International Space Station for a NASA high school experiment to see how long they would live and if they could be used as a high-protein food source for astronauts on future long-term missions. They were able to survive for 18 months.
