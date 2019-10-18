Lubbock mayor calls Burrows, Bonnen transcript ‘short-sighted, distasteful’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Dan Pope released a statement on Friday, encouraging Lubbock residents to make up their own minds about the transcript of the meeting with Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, District 83 Rep Dustin Burrows, and Michael Quinn Sullivan, CEO of Empower Texans.
Bonnen has been accused of asking Empower Texans to “target” members of his own party in exchange for giving them media credentials. Burrows was criticized for his participation in the meeting.
Bonnen has maintained his innocence, saying that the meeting was only a discussion about politics and with the release of the recording, there is no proof of wrongdoing.
The Texas Rangers are investigating claims of a quid pro quo.
Burrows broke his silence about the controversy back on Aug. 22, with Burrows and Bonnen both calling for release of the transcript.
You can read excerpts from the transcript here.
Pope said:
"I have read the transcript and listened to the tape of the meeting between Chairman Burrows, Speaker Bonnen and Michael Quinn Sullivan. I also have heard from many Lubbock citizens expressing serious concerns. Here are my thoughts.
"We have a proud tradition in West Texas of sending our best and brightest to Austin, and charging them to lead by building coalitions for the good of the state and the good of our area.
“I encourage our voters to read the transcript, listen to the tape, and judge for themselves. Personally I find it distasteful and short-sighted.”
