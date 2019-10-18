Mahomes leaves Chiefs game with an injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes left with an apparent knee injury in the second quarter and will not return to Thursday night’s game with Denver.
The injury came on a 4th down quarterback sneak. Mahomes was 10-11 for 76 yards and 1 touchdown in the game.
Mahomes became the fastest player to ever reach 7,500 career passing games as he surpassed to mark in just his 24th game.
He was helped off the field and was shown support by players from both teams. Video at the game showed Mahomes returning to the locker room on his own power.
No official word on his injury, but we hope the MVP will be back on the field soon.
