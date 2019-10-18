15 and the Mahomies sending kids from the Boys & Girls Club to Texas Tech Home Games

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in late August, we learned that Patrick Mahomes and his foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, purchased 30 season tickets for the 2019 Texas Tech football season.
According to the foundation's website, 15 kids from the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club, as well as their families will be able to enjoy the final Texas Tech home football games.
Mahomes had this statement on his website, "Providing memorable experiences for deserving kids is a big part of our mission,” said Patrick Mahomes. “Some of my fondest memories are playing in front of the Red Raider faithful at Texas Tech.”
“Our organization is thrilled to partner with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and offer these experiences to our kids…,” says Tom Vermillion, President & CEO of Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.
15 and the Mahomies are dedicated to improving the lives of children.
By sending 15 kids to the game, it helps build our young people's self-esteem and belonging.
The Foundation will support initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.
It was established by NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2019.
