Multiple homes involved in Main Street fires in Olton

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Multiple agencies are responding to house fires in the 1300 block of Main Street in Olton that broke out overnight.
The fires started with one fire but then moved to two others in the 1300 block of Main Street, according to The Olton Enterprise.
Firefighters from Olton, Hart, Earth and Springlake were all scene responding to the fires.
There have been no confirmed injuries from the scenes. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information is available.
