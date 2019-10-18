Olton fire chief: House fires believed to be arson, state marshal continues investigation

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - The Fire Chief for the Olton Volunteer Fire Department believes a work of arson is to blame for a series of house fires that were reported in Olton early Friday morning.
The first fire was reported at a home on Avenue G. About 30 minutes after that call was made VFD then got another call for a home on fire on the town’s Main Street.
The fire at the house on Main Street spread to a neighboring house. Both of those homes were destroyed.
Those on scene report the home on Avenue G only had exterior damage to its garage. That state fire marshal continues to investigate the cause of those three fires.
Firefighters from Olton, Hart, Earth and Springlake were all scene responding to the fires. The Olton Volunteer Firefighters reported there were at least 50 firefighters who are working these fires.
Donations have been pouring in from people within the community for the firefighters and the people affected by the fire. The Olton Police Department has said no more donations are needed at this time.
The Red Cross is also helping those who were affected by the fires.
The Enterprise also posted photos from the fire. That entire gallery can be seen here.
