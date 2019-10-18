“Safe Harbor” Policy in Lubbock Municipal Court helps those with arrest warrants from unpaid citations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If an arrest warrant is out for you, Municipal Court Judge Jorge Hernandez says you shouldn’t have to fear, because his court is letting people come in -even with an arrest warrant- to work matters out.
“It means that anybody who has a Municipal Court warrant... if they show up at Municipal Court and make a reasonable attempt to make arrangements to pay the fine and court costs, they will not be arrested on the warrant.”
This policy became law in the Texas legislative session in 2017, but Judge Hernandez says he’s been encouraging this since he was elected in 2016.
“Now, the law states that before we issue warrants in those situations, we must give the defendants a ‘show cause’ hearing to give them a second chance.”
Judge Hernandez says people can go into Municipal Court and pay in full or get a 30 day extension or come up with a payment plan.
“And with the payment plan, there’s no minimum that we take. It’s whatever the person can afford.”
Even if the person is homeless or they are receiving government assistance, Judge Hernandez says community service may be an option.
“Another option is the judge can also -depending on the circumstances- reduce the fine and court costs and in some cases waive them entirely depending on the circumstance.”
Judge Hernandez says he started this policy in 2016 because the number of people in Lubbock with arrest warrants is high.
In June 2019, 1,227 offenders were summoned to court, 142 showed up, and 1,085 were issued warrants.
In July 2019, 1,530 offenders were summoned to court, 475 showed up, and 1,055 were issued warrants.
In August 2019, 1,598 offenders were summoned to court, 513 showed up, and 1,085 were issued warrants.
He says you don’t want to be arrested.
“It’s going to affect the family because if that person has to bond out, they may have to hire an attorney, so those are expenses incurred. In addition, if they’re arrested, their job may be on the line.”
Municipal Court is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.