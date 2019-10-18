Texas Commission on the Arts Young Master’s Program offers $5,000 grant for creative students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) is hoping to “advance the creative economy of Texas by investing in the future of the arts,” through a $5,000 grant to talented Texas High School students.
According to their website, the grant is eligible for Texas 8th to 11th grade students who are legal US and Texas residents, including homeschooled students who have achieved a comparable status towards high school graduation. This grant is not a college scholarship, but an opportunity for High School students to engage in advanced studies towards their chosen art form.
The TCA says, “the most talented young artists will receive the title of Young Master and will be awarded grants of $5,000 per year to further their studies in their chosen arts disciplines. Students are to receive the grant for up to two years, but they must submit a plan for study annually. Students must be participating in a school-based arts program, summer institute, a specialized course of study, or receiving private lessons from a qualified instructor.”
Students must maintain passing grades in all academic areas. Applications will be from the student, his or her parent/guardian, and his or her arts instructor.
Applications are now open and the deadline to file is November 15.
A link for application information, frequently asked questions, a training video, and more can be found at the TCA website here.
This program is available every other year.
Texas Young Masters is a joint program of the Texas Cultural Trust and the Texas Commission on the Arts. The Young Masters program was established with generous contributions from AT&T Foundation, Anheuser-Busch Foundation, Applied Materials, BNSF Railway, The Honorable David Dewhurst, Emerson Electric, Mrs. Gene Jones, Mr. George Mitchell, Plum Foundation, Ray C. Fish Foundation, Raytheon, Texas Women for the Arts, and Mrs. W. D. Noel.
