Texas Tech HSC Doctor gets flu shot on TV

Now is the time to get your flu shot so you have time to build an immunity before the flu strikes. That’s why Dr. Richard Lampe, Chairman of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, came with a nurse to our studio today to show how easy and painless it is to get a flu shot. He rolled up his sleeve and Rochelle Neeley, R.N., cleaned a spot on his arm and took aim as Dr. Lampe chatted while he got his flu shot. He said, “Who should get this? Everybody over 6 months of age. Obviously, I’m above the age of 6 months. So it’s important that I get this every year to protect myself, my patients and my family from getting the flu.”