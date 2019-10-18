Texas Tech HSC Doctor gets flu shot on TV

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, the scariest thing might be the flu virus if it hits your family.
Now is the time to get your flu shot so you have time to build an immunity before the flu strikes. That’s why Dr. Richard Lampe, Chairman of Pediatrics at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, came with a nurse to our studio today to show how easy and painless it is to get a flu shot. He rolled up his sleeve and Rochelle Neeley, R.N., cleaned a spot on his arm and took aim as Dr. Lampe chatted while he got his flu shot. He said, “Who should get this? Everybody over 6 months of age. Obviously, I’m above the age of 6 months. So it’s important that I get this every year to protect myself, my patients and my family from getting the flu.”
Dr. Lampe says it is great planning to get the vaccine before Halloween because the flu virus often starts to become a problem in November. And it’s only going to get worse from there. He says, “We can predict every winter we will have influenza in the United States resulting in many hospitalizations, some deaths. In fact, last year, there were 138 pediatric deaths due to influenza.”
Dr. Lampe says the CDC is even making it easy for us to know where flu shots are available. Just google the cdc website. At cdc.gov, you’ll find a tab that says vaccine finder. That’s where you can put in your zip code and it will list all the places where you can get a flu shot.
