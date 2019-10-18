Texas Tech vs Iowa State: 3 Keys to Victory for Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech returns home to the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium to host Iowa State.
The Cyclones are 4-2 on the season and are seven-point favorites to beat the Red Raiders.
So, here are my three keys to victory for the Red Raiders to defeat Iowa State and to stay undefeated at home.
Start fast on offense: In the Red Raiders three losses this year, they had slow starts offensively in all three. But, in their lone Big 12 win against Oklahoma State, the Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. So, it is important that the offense gets the ball rolling in the first half and gives Jett Duffey and the Red Raider offense some confidence. At the same time, if they don't fall behind, they don't have to play catch-up for the rest of the game.
"Offensively, started off slow, the three punts in the first quarter," Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells said. "I thought we picked up some steam after halftime. A little bit of the tale of the tape, it is the second week in a row we have done that on offense and defense. Obviously, the goal is to start fast on both sides of the ball, but I thought we threw and caught the ball well, and especially the second half."
The defense needs to play a full game: In my opinion, both teams are equal on the offensive side of the ball. So, it will be the defenses that will make all the difference in the game... Last week against Baylor, the trend continued for the Red Raider defense. They start fast but regressed in the second half. If the Red Raider defense can carry their first-half intensity into the second half and holds Brock Purdy and company in check - the Red Raiders could be in for a big game.
"We have struggled a little bit coming out of halftime," Wells said. "We're in talks about that. I mean, we're trying to figure that out. That's a concern. Man, we have started out very, very good. We have been dialed in, we have been ready to play. I believe our coaches have had them ready to play and a credit to our players, I believe they got themselves ready to play, whether it is the last 48 hours prior to kick-off, it is their mental, emotional state that morning, you know, whatever leading up to the game. I think that's been spot on. We have to try to replicate that coming out of halftime."
Play mad: There are so many other words that come to mind, but the bottom line is - Texas Tech needs to play mad. Last week against Baylor, the Red Raiders fell in heartbreaking fashion with a lot of controversy. And, when a game like that happens, the following game can go one of two ways... The team comes out deflated or the team will come out with a chip on their shoulder and mad. Texas Tech needs to be the second option if they want to continue to have success at the Jones.
Final Thoughts: It's homecoming week for the Red Raiders as they look to bounce back after last week's heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Baylor. But, we have seen this year, when adversity strikes - this team has the guts to get back up and fight. So, I would expect the Red Raiders to put up a fight against the Cyclones.
Prediction:
Pete: Texas Tech 27, Iowa State 24
Devin: Texas Tech 31, Iowa State 27
