LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weekend Cold Fronts
A series of cold fronts will move across West Texas through next week. Each front will be preceded by wind and warmth and followed by colder but dry air. Two of these fronts figure in my weekend forecast, while the third is a factor in my update on our next potential "weather-maker."
Today’s accompanying video includes updates on Lubbock’s precipitation to date, drought conditions for the KCBD viewing area, Texas, and the US, high and low temperatures and our precipitation outlook into next week, my GameCast for tomorrow’s Tech game, an update on the graphics for next week’s potential weather-maker, and a “fall back” heads up.
As the first cold front approaches, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, somewhat windy, and very warm. Afternoon winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the 80s, ranging from near 80 northwest to near 90 southeast.
There is a low-end chance of a thunderstorm this evening over the northeastern KCBD viewing area.
The front should be through Lubbock on its way south by about midnight. It will be clear, gusty, and turning colder. Lows in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s will be possible before and up to around sunrise.
The breezy early morning winds will gradually diminish through the day. Highs in the 70s are expected under a mostly sunny sky tomorrow.
A slightly stronger cold front will affect the South Plains Sunday afternoon. Under a mostly sunny sky winds and temperatures will increase. No precipitation is expected with this front.
Monday will be much cooler, with a cold morning breeze and a cool afternoon.
In yesterday's story I noted one of the major computer models indicated - I used the word hint - some very cold air might bring some precipitation late next week. I asked, "Is our next 'weather-maker' on the horizon?".
I then noted why what this one model indicated should not be taken as a forecast. This morning backs up my caution.
Yesterday, the then current run of the European model (ECMWF) showed wintry precipitation developing over the viewing area early next Friday. I included the buts...
- The same model the day before indicated clear with a high in the mid-70s.
- The American model (GFS) at the time indicated clear with a high near 60.
- The Canadian model (GEM) indicated light liquid precipitation.
In this morning's update, not surprising, the precipitation is missing. However, the cold air remains. Freezing temperatures may return to Lubbock late next week.
Any changes may first show up in our 10-Day Forecast, here on our Weather Page and in our Weather App. Stay tuned!
Standard Time, CST, begins sixteen days from today, the first Sunday in November. At that time, time falls back one hour.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 79°, four degrees above the average high for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 55°, eight degrees above the average for the date. The October 17 record low is 32° (1976 and 1999) and the record high 94° (2016). For today, October 18, Lubbock’s average low is 78° and the high 75°. The record low is 32° (1968) and the record high 90° (1943 and 2001).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 7:10 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:55 AM CDT.
