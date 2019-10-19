END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 18

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 End Zone 10/18/2019
October 18, 2019 at 10:50 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 11:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

KCBD Newschannel 11 at 10 End Zone part 2 10/18/2019

Borden County 53 Sands 0

Jayton 54 Roby 6

Kress 1 Wilson 0: forfeit

Meadow 46 Wellman-Union 0

O'Donnell 52 Grady 6

Spearman 78 Friona 35

Bovina 70 Plains 0

Ralls 40 Smyer 6

Whitharral 44 Lazbuddie 30

Rule 68 Guthrie 0

New Deal 42 Floydada 0

Abernathy 42 Coahoma 0

Ira 54 Spur 24

Anton 40 Amherst 36

Slaton 38 River Road 27

Sundown 50 Hale Center 7

Frenship 33 Midland 0

Idalou 38 Colorado 6

Morton 46 Whiteface 45

Roosevelt 29 Stanton 13

Sudan 68 Seagraves 36

Loop 86 Cotton Center 41

Levelland 41 Borger 14

Lubbock Cooper 45 WF Rider 13

Estacado 27 Dalhart 0

Bushland 41 Littlefield 7

Randall 38 Plainview 20

Greenwood 41 Snyder 0

Trinity Christian 27 Willow Park 0

Tahoka 63 Crosbyton 6

Klondike 58 Loraine 12

Farwell 25 SpringLake-Earth 12

Shallowater 62 Muleshoe 24

Happy 50 Nazareth 22

New Home 27 Lockney 18

Claude 51 Christ The King 6

Plano Coram Deo 58 All Saints 13

Midland Trinity 48 Lubbock Titans 0

Paducah 76 Chillicothe 28

Hart 64 Lorenzo 47

Coronado 58 Monterey 48

Tulia 34 Dimmitt 24

Pecos 54 Sweetwater 42 DELAYED

Post 48 Olton 21

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.