END ZONE: Scores and highlights for Friday, Oct. 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Borden County 53 Sands 0
Jayton 54 Roby 6
Kress 1 Wilson 0: forfeit
Meadow 46 Wellman-Union 0
O'Donnell 52 Grady 6
Spearman 78 Friona 35
Bovina 70 Plains 0
Ralls 40 Smyer 6
Whitharral 44 Lazbuddie 30
Rule 68 Guthrie 0
New Deal 42 Floydada 0
Abernathy 42 Coahoma 0
Ira 54 Spur 24
Anton 40 Amherst 36
Slaton 38 River Road 27
Sundown 50 Hale Center 7
Frenship 33 Midland 0
Idalou 38 Colorado 6
Morton 46 Whiteface 45
Roosevelt 29 Stanton 13
Sudan 68 Seagraves 36
Loop 86 Cotton Center 41
Levelland 41 Borger 14
Lubbock Cooper 45 WF Rider 13
Estacado 27 Dalhart 0
Bushland 41 Littlefield 7
Randall 38 Plainview 20
Greenwood 41 Snyder 0
Trinity Christian 27 Willow Park 0
Tahoka 63 Crosbyton 6
Klondike 58 Loraine 12
Farwell 25 SpringLake-Earth 12
Shallowater 62 Muleshoe 24
Happy 50 Nazareth 22
New Home 27 Lockney 18
Claude 51 Christ The King 6
Plano Coram Deo 58 All Saints 13
Midland Trinity 48 Lubbock Titans 0
Paducah 76 Chillicothe 28
Hart 64 Lorenzo 47
Coronado 58 Monterey 48
Tulia 34 Dimmitt 24
Pecos 54 Sweetwater 42 DELAYED
Post 48 Olton 21
