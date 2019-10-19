Great Weather For Game Day in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front which made it’s way through our area overnight has dropped temperatures to begin slightly cooler on this game day and will keep afternoon temperatures approximately 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Breezy northerly wind will keep it feeling cool through morning, but by afternoon wind speeds begin to reduce while temperatures increase into the mid 70′s in the Hub City. Ample sunshine and moderate UV index will warrant sunscreen for those spending the day outdoors to avoid sunburn.
Temperatures overnight will reduce to the upper 40′s to low 50′s to start Sunday morning feeling cool enough for a light jacket or sweater during the early morning hours. Westerly wind speeds will increase Sunday and assist afternoon temperatures to reach the low to mid 80′s.
A stronger cold front is expected to surge through the South Plains Sunday night which will drop temperatures into the upper 30′s to low 40′s, making a very chilly start on Monday morning.
Afternoon temperatures on Monday will struggle to get out of the 60′s but a slight warming trend will increase afternoon temperatures to the mid to upper 70′s by Wednesday with breezy conditions returning in advance of a strong cold front expected to arrive by end of week. This cold front is challenging models to find agreement on timing and the possibility of wintry precipitation Friday.
It is still several days away and can change drastically as the week progresses so we will monitor data and update the forecast as the end of week draws nearer.
