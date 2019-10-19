Hale Center EMS hosts fundraiser for new equipment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hale Center EMS hosted a chili cook-off, burn-out contest, and car show on Saturday to raise money for new ambulance equipment.
“Our stretchers are about 10 years old. We’re needing some new ones. We’re trying to get a power load system. The power load system will help keep our employees safe so they don’t hurt their backs and make it safe for transport for the patient," said Anthony Juarez, Director of EMS in Hale Center.
Juarez says Hale Center EMS transports around 10 to 15 people a week and they have been overdue for a new stretcher for a while.
“The power stretchers started about five years or six years ago with the power load system. It’s something the state has made mandatory for all new ambulances to have," Juarez said. “When we bring the stretcher to the ambulance, it will connect to that and we won’t have to lift anymore.”
He says the equipment was used when they got it 10 years ago, and it’s definitely time to replace it. A new power load system would be $30,000.
Head to www.halecenterems.com if you’d like to make a donation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.