Red Raiders lose homecoming game to Iowa State 34-24

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders fell behind 20-0 and were forced to try to rally all afternoon, but Iowa State was too much, handing Texas Tech a 34-24 homecoming loss.
It was the first loss at Jones AT&T Stadium for Matt Wells as the Red Raiders fall to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy threw for over 300 yards in the first half, finishing 23-32 for 378 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
SaRodorick Thompson’s two-yard touchdown run to end the third quarter cut the deficit to 10 at 27-17. Tech couldn’t get any closer, but they show great fight as Damarcus Fields came up with an interception in the 4th. Tech would end up missing a field goal on that drive.
Jeff Duffey threw a two yard touchdown pass to TJ Vasher with 1:28 left to make it 34-24.
Jett Duffey was 40-52 for 239 yards and one touchdown.
The Cyclones racked up 560 yards of total offense. Iowa State Freshman RB Breece Hall rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
Iowa State has won the last four games with the Red Raiders and in the last two and a half seasons are 10-0 in the month of October.
Texas Tech is back on the road next week visiting Kansas 6 p.m. Saturday.
