Salvation Army Tokens of Hope initiative takes services to the street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Salvation Army is bringing their new “Tokens of Hope” initiative to Lubbock, deploying a truck to take some of their services to the street.
The truck will be taken out at least twice a month, to distribute food, clothes, tokens, and hygiene products, but what makes the program different from other mobile trucks is its emphasis on case management and helping those in transition. There will be two case managers and two emergency response staff members in the truck.
The initiative started in New Orleans five years ago.
“What Tokens of Hope does is it takes a new approach to intensify what we do with case management. Part of the offshoot of that is that we’re hopeful that we’ll allow them to become stable when they’re with us to permanently house them to move them on," Worthy said. “If you don’t have an ID or you lost your job, we’re going try and work on those things with you. We do that every day, but what Tokens of Hope does is it enhances the process.”
Worthy says the numbers of homeless people haven’t gone down as much as they would like. He hopes this program can help improve those numbers.
“I think it’s going to be great because there’s going to be a lot of homeless people in the streets that get unnoticed. By them driving around and helping everybody, I think it’s going to be a really good deal," said Sherry Dixon, a Salvation Army client.
Worthy says you don’t need a token to use the services at the truck or at The Salvation Army, it’s more of a symbol to remind people that they are always there.
