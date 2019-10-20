Bonnen offered resolution calling for his own resignation

Ultimately, Bonnen, who members there described as apologetic and remorseful, withdrew the motion Friday after some in the caucus asked him to — and the caucus instead debated for the next few hours a statement to release to address the drama. What was supposed to be a 45-minute meeting turned into a roughly 4-hour one, and as members exited the room at the end of their annual caucus retreat, a statement was released condemning the speaker and one of his lieutenants, state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, "in the strongest possible terms."